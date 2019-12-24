Sarah Paulson would love to return for 'AHS' S10

Actor Sarah Paulson may have opted to sit out on the ninth installment of "American Horror Story" , but she would return to the horror series in a heartbeat to work with her co-star Evan Peters. The actor, who, along with Peters, has been a series regular on the FX anthology since its debut in 2011, said she is open to coming back to the series if he does.

Peters also sat out on "American Horror Story: 1984". "I would like to do something with Evan. I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back.

"It's hard to not be a part of it. I would love to (return for season 10). I need to be a part of it again," Paulson told TV Guide. Show's creator Ryan Murphy recently teased he is planning on "reuniting fan-favourite actors" for the next chapter, which may be the its last season.

