Robert Pattinson doubts his own acting skills

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson who shot into the scene with the overachieving 'Twilight' movie series has recently expressed some doubts over his own acting skills.

Pattinson doesn't think very highly of his acting abilities (Picture Courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson who shot into the scene with the overachieving 'Twilight' movie series has recently expressed some doubts over his own acting skills. The 33-year old who has made a big name for himself in Hollywood by starring in quite a few high-grossing movies doesn't consider himself an A-level artist and isn't even sure whether his performances are praiseworthy, reported Fox News.

The actor told The Observer in an interview that he feels he's quite limited in his abilities when it comes to performing his roles "I only know how to play scenes, like, three ways," said the actor.

He also revealed that he has been nervous during the filming of every single movie he has done until now. "I'm nervous on, like, every single movie," he accepted.

Pattinson said he isn't the type of actor who believes in rehearsing a scene in advance. He thinks that whenever he practiced for a scene, its final filming gets inevitably botched up. He also tries his best to surprise his co-actors while doing scenes and if he fails to do so, he ends up feeling stupid.

Pattinson prefers to shake himself up physically right before performing an intense scene. For the movie 'The Lighthouse', as the actor recalls, he had to smack himself in the face and gag on mud in order to get into the character of a lighthouse worker who slowly goes insane. The Hollywood star is currently in London, filming for 'The Batman' that is expected to be released in 2021. (ANI)

