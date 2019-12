Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi sizzle in song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D'

After 'Muqabla' from Remo D'Souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D' broke the internet, the much-awaited party number 'Garmi' from the flick was dropped on Thursday. The song featuring Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan was released on the YouTube account of music label T-series.

The two actors are setting the dance floor on fire with their sizzling dances moves in the video of the song. Penned and composed by Badshah, the foot-tapping number is perfect for New Year's Eve parties and the weddings of the season.

The song has been sung by singer Neha Kakkar and composer Badshah himself. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.