Shahid Kapoor becomes 'fittest' Santa Claus for his kids

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor turned Santa Claus for his kids Meesha and Zain this Christmas. The actor's wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared the picture of the fittest Santa on her Instagram account in which Shahid donned the typical red and white costumed with a big fake beard.

"Santa really got into the groove of getting fit and healthy after Christmas last year. He even chose running over Rudolph. But like us all, even he struggles with the last bit of belly bulge. Happy Holidays," she captioned the picture. Fans of the handsome hunk flooded the picture with scores of comments in appreciation.

After the huge success of 'Kabir Singh', the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Jersey'. The film will hit theatres on August 28 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.