Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and Elton John part of UK New Year's Honours List

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 13:30 IST
Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and Elton John part of UK New Year's Honours List

Filmmakers Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen, music legend Elton John and screenwriter Steven Knight are among the popular British names who have made it to the UK's annual New Year's Honours List.

Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of "American Beauty" and two James Bond movies, has been felicitated with knighthood along with McQueen, best known for making the Academy Award-winning movie "12 Years a Slave". McQueen was given the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) in 2002 and he was appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2011.

The annual New Year Honours List recognises outstanding achievements in the worlds of cinema, sport and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens. John has been bestowed with an additional honour to go with the knighthood he received 21 years ago. He was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour.

Knight, best known for creating hit BBC series "Peaky Blinders" , has been honoured with Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award. The list also features the names of "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John and Roger Taylor, one of the founding members of British rock band Queen.

Newton-John has been honoured with damehood for her services to charity, cancer research and entertainment, while Taylor was awarded Order of the British Empire (OBE). Overall, 1,097 names have made it to the list for 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited Completes 25 Years of Business Operations in India

LUCKNOW, India, Dec. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, one of the fastest growing success stories in Indias sugar industry and one of Indias leading sugar manufacturers completes 25 years of business operat...

'Lolita' actor Sue Lyon dies at 73

Sue Lyon, who played the titular character in Stanley Kubricks Lolita, has died. She was 73. The actor, who was cast in the iconic movie at the age of 14, died here on Thursday.Her friend Phil Syracopoulos told The New York Times that she h...

Body of Odisha collector's PA fished out of reservoir

The body of the personal assistant of Malkangiri district collector was fished out of a reservoir in Odisha on Saturday, police said. The body of Deb Narayan Panda, who was PA of district Collector Manish Agarwal, was recovered from the re...

Striker Dilpreet returns to senior fold, included in national hockey camp

Young striker Dilpreet Singh was on Saturday included in a 32-member mens core probables group for a two-week national coaching camp ahead of next months Hockey Pro League, to be held in Bhubaneswar. The 32 members, announced by Hockey Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019