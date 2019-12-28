Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and Elton John part of UK New Year's Honours List

Filmmakers Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen, music legend Elton John and screenwriter Steven Knight are among the popular British names who have made it to the UK's annual New Year's Honours List.

Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of "American Beauty" and two James Bond movies, has been felicitated with knighthood along with McQueen, best known for making the Academy Award-winning movie "12 Years a Slave". McQueen was given the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) in 2002 and he was appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2011.

The annual New Year Honours List recognises outstanding achievements in the worlds of cinema, sport and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens. John has been bestowed with an additional honour to go with the knighthood he received 21 years ago. He was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour.

Knight, best known for creating hit BBC series "Peaky Blinders" , has been honoured with Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award. The list also features the names of "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John and Roger Taylor, one of the founding members of British rock band Queen.

Newton-John has been honoured with damehood for her services to charity, cancer research and entertainment, while Taylor was awarded Order of the British Empire (OBE). Overall, 1,097 names have made it to the list for 2020.

