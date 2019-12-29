Left Menu
Entertainment News Summary: UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 29-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-12-2019 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. The New Year Honours 2020 list, in which Britain recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd, was published late on Friday. Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast-food chain for using late kungfu master's image

A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star's image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. California-based Bruce Lee Enterprises, whose head is Shannon Lee, filed the case against the Real Kungfu chain in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, requesting that the food firm stop using the image and pay an additional 88,000 yuan to cover legal expenses. K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction

They've conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit. Seven signed microphones used by the seven-member South Korean boy band are expected to sell for $10,000-$20,000 as a group at an auction next month during Grammy Awards week, Julien's Auctions said on Friday.

