Bachchan a true legend, Dadasaheb Phalke Award a befitting tribute: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday congratulated Amitabh Bachchan on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and said it was a befitting tribute to a true legend.

"Congratulations to @Sr Bachchan on winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. You are indeed a true legend and the award is a befitting tribute to a lifetime of achievements in Indian cinema," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Bachchan with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour, in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

