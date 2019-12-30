Penn Badgley accidentally confirms 'You' season 3

"You" star Penn Badgley has accidentally revealed that the audiences will be seeing more of his narcissistic murderer Joe Goldberg in future. The first season of the series, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, premiered on Netflix in December 2018, and the second season released last week.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley accidentally let it slip that season three was pretty much a done deal, when quizzed on the character development of his most recent love interest, Love Quinn, played by actor Victoria Pedretti. "She doesn't appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season - oh, god!" Badgley said.

"I literally know nothing about the third season," he added. When the host of the show asked him again about the third season, he replied, while nodding his head, "Technically I can't... I mean, like, unofficially?"

"You" also features James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Ambyr Childers.

