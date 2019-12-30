Hilary reminisces her wedding with Matthew, shares picture

American actor Hilary Duff drives down memory lane on Monday exactly after a week of getting married to singer Matthew Koma, as she shared an adorable photo from their backyard wedding. The duo walked down the aisle a week ago, and the couple reminisced the beautiful moments and shared a picture from their intimate wedding ceremony.

'The Perfect Man' actor, Hilary hopped on to Instagram to share a happy picture from their fairy tale wedding as they are walking hand in hand down the lane. "Over a week ago I married this handsome devil. Love you @matthewkoma so grateful that I found the one person that gets sad at Christmas. Now I don't have to be alone," the caption read.

Duff looked drop-dead gorgeous in her gown that was a simple yet stunning piece with a long trail while, Matthew all suited up, in all smiles. It has been noted that the 'Suitcase' singer has been posting multiple heartwarming photos from their wedding on his social media from the last three days, in honour of the couple's special day.

The pictures made the online commentators go in awe, and one such picture from the list swayed the internet away, a photograph from their dance along with a musician friend in the background. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

