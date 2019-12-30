'Marriage Story' heads for theatrical run in China

The moviegoers in China will now be able to watch the Netflix- produced 2019 drama 'Marriage Story', as the makers of the movie decided to release the family entertainer in Chinese multiplex. Since the online streaming platform-Netflix is banned in China, the streamer sealed a deal with Beijing-based local distributor Road Pictures and gave the local big-screen-rights for the film, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Noah Baumbach's awards season favourite 'Marriage Story', received a limited Oscars-qualifying theatrical run in North America, but since Netflix is blocked from operating in China, the company has decided to sell the film's big-screen rights to a local distributor. "Marriage Story is subtle and realistic -- and sometimes humorous, or life-affirming -- portrayal of love, marriage and family in all shapes and forms is sure to evoke strong emotional resonance in the Chinese audience," the company said in a statement.

A representative for Road Pictures told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that the company is aiming for a major nationwide rollout sometime shortly after the 92nd Academy Awards in February. State-backed distributor China Film Group will import and release the title, while Road Pictures will handle all marketing and support -- the typical arrangement in China. Scarlett Johansson starring 'Marriage Story', is considered as a strong frontrunner in Oscars in several categories after taking a lead in six nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture.

The comedy-drama is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together. American actor Adam Driver plays the role of a stage director and Scarlett Johansson takes up the character of Nicole, an actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.