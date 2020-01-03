Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ''83'

Deepika, in the past, has worked with Ranveer on larger-than-life movies such as "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 10:45 IST
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ''83'
Actor Deepika Padukone speaking to ANI in Mumbai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Deepika Padukone is set to reunite with frequent co-star and husband Ranveer Singh for sports drama "'83" and she says it was a "refreshing" change for the couple who have previously collaborated on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's spectacle films. The 33-year-old star will play Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by Ranveer.

Directed by Kabir Khan, "'83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Deepika, in the past, has worked with Ranveer on larger-than-life movies such as "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

"It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that 'this is the same actor that I've worked with'. "The characters are completely different, the era is completely different. The costume, the sets are so, so different and even refreshing. We both looked at each other and said, 'wow, we should do stuff like this more often together'," she told PTI in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.

The actor revealed she doesn't have many scenes in "'83" and she took up the project as the role gave her an opportunity to explore the personal side of public figures like Kapil and Romi Dev. "The reason I wanted to do this film is because I've seen what an important support system my mother has been in my father's life as an athlete and her contribution to his success. I saw many similarities when it came to Romi and Kapil Dev.

"While ''83' is really the three week journey from the time they left India to the time they won the World Cup, there are smaller moments of their personal side of their personality as well which I thought was very exciting," Deepika, daughter of former Indian ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and homemaker Ujjala Padukone, added. The actor will next start working on a romantic thriller, directed by Shakun Batra.

A Dharma Productions project, the movie will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. "There is going to be another actor. It's basically about two couples and domestic noir is the genre. We start filming in March," Deepika added.

She is also set to play the central role of Draupadi in a retelling of the epic story of Mahabharata from the female perspective. Deepika said, when it comes to Mahabharata, the audience has always been "fed" a unidimensional point-of-view.

"There's a lot of excitement within the audience to see this film as it is not a narrative that we're very familiar with... "I think we've always been fed a certain perspective on Mahabharata and it'd be interesting for us to see a different perspective. Same narrative, different perspective," the actor, who will co-produce the film with Madhu Mantena, said.

The actor is looking forward to the release of "Chhapaak", which also marks her production debut. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film will hit the screens on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole Alisha Wainwright, ...

New vehicle registrations declined 15 per cent in Maha in 2019

In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed. Maharashtra is one o...

Canucks outlast Blackhawks to win sixth straight

Adam Gaudette scored the game winner while J.T. Miller collected four points as the Vancouver Canucks claimed their sixth straight win with a 7-5 home-ice victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. With overtime looming, Gaudette gain...

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition for supporting anti-CAA protests

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests and said they should in fact be proud that the country is supporting the persecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020