'Suits' star Sarah Rafferty boards 'Grey's Anatomy' season 16

"Suits" actor Sarah Rafferty has joined the 16th season of "Grey's Anatomy" in a recurring role.

According to TVLine, will play Suzanne, described as a patient who checks in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital "for a routine procedure, but develops puzzling complications that stump Bailey and DeLuca".

Rafferty, known for playing Donna Paulsen between 2011 and 2019 in "Suits" , will appear on "Grey's Anatomy" during the January 30 episode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.