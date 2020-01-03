'Suits' star Sarah Rafferty boards 'Grey's Anatomy' season 16
"Suits" actor Sarah Rafferty has joined the 16th season of "Grey's Anatomy" in a recurring role.
According to TVLine, will play Suzanne, described as a patient who checks in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital "for a routine procedure, but develops puzzling complications that stump Bailey and DeLuca".
Rafferty, known for playing Donna Paulsen between 2011 and 2019 in "Suits" , will appear on "Grey's Anatomy" during the January 30 episode.
