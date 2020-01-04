I am happy with my journey but not satisfied: Sonnalli Seygall

Actor Sonnalli Seygall of "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" fame is hoping 2020 turns out to be a great year for her professionally as she is in talks for four different projects. The actor is currently busy promoting her next release "Jai Mummy Di" in which she is paired opposite Sunny Singh.

"After the trailer was launched, in one week I had four interesting offers. I would love to do all of them. One is a digital film for the big OTT platform, one is a web-show and two are feature films. "I am very excited. The feature film is based in the UP and it 'Tanu Weds Manu' kind of character. The digital film is a thriller by a very well-known director. It is a remake. The digital show is slice-of-life," Sonnalli told PTI in an interview here.

Her film debut was with 2011 "Pyaar Ka Punchnam", directed by Luv Ranjan. She was later seen in the sequel "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2", a cameo appearance in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" , "High Jack" and "Setters". Sonnalli said she is happy with her journey in Bollywood so far but is not satisfied.

"It was not an easy journey. I want to do much more interesting work. Because I come from Miss India, not many people want to take the risk of casting you in a different way, they like to see you in only glamorous roles. Those things disturb me. With this film, 'Jai Mummy Di', I am doing a different kind of a role. I hope things change." "Jai Mummy Di" also features Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in the lead. Produced by Luv Films and distributed by T-Series, the movie will hit screens on January 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.