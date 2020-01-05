FACTBOX-Key television nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Sunday at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California. Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "Big Little Lies" - HBO

"The Crown" - Netflix "Killing Eve" - BBC America

"The Morning Show" - Apple TV+ "Succession" - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Barry" - HBO

"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios "The Kominsky Method" - Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Studios "The Politician" - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Brian Cox - “Succession”

Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones" Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies - “The Crown” Billy Porter - "Pose"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman - "The Crown" Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies" Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Ben Platt - “The Politician”

Paul Rudd - “Living with Yourself” Rami Youssef - "Rami"

Bill Hader - "Barry" Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kirsten Dunst - “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne - “Russian Doll” Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "Chernobyl" - HBO

"Catch-22" - Hulu "Fosse/Verdon" - FX

"The Loudest Voice - Showtime "Unbelievable" - Netflix

