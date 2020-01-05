FACTBOX-Key television nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Sunday at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California. Following is a list of key television nominations:
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "Big Little Lies" - HBO
"The Crown" - Netflix "Killing Eve" - BBC America
"The Morning Show" - Apple TV+ "Succession" - HBO
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Barry" - HBO
"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios "The Kominsky Method" - Netflix
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Studios "The Politician" - Netflix
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Brian Cox - “Succession”
Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones" Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
Tobias Menzies - “The Crown” Billy Porter - "Pose"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"
Olivia Colman - "The Crown" Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies" Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Ben Platt - “The Politician”
Paul Rudd - “Living with Yourself” Rami Youssef - "Rami"
Bill Hader - "Barry" Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kirsten Dunst - “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne - “Russian Doll” Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "Chernobyl" - HBO
"Catch-22" - Hulu "Fosse/Verdon" - FX
"The Loudest Voice - Showtime "Unbelievable" - Netflix
