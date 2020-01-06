FACTBOX-Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Following is a list of key winners:

BEST DRAMA "1917"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Taron Egerton - "Rocketman"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Awkwafina - "The Farewell"

BEST DIRECTOR Sam Mendes - "1917"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

BEST ANIMATED FILM "Missing Link"

BEST FOREIGN FILM "Parasite" - South Korea

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "Succession" - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Fleabag" - Amazon Studios

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Brian Cox - "Succession"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "Chernobyl" - HBO

