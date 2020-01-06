FACTBOX-Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Following is a list of key winners:
BEST DRAMA "1917"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Taron Egerton - "Rocketman"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Awkwafina - "The Farewell"
BEST DIRECTOR Sam Mendes - "1917"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
BEST ANIMATED FILM "Missing Link"
BEST FOREIGN FILM "Parasite" - South Korea
BEST ORIGINAL SONG "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "Succession" - HBO
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Fleabag" - Amazon Studios
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Brian Cox - "Succession"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "Chernobyl" - HBO
