'Succession' star Brian Cox takes home his first Golden Globe award

Brian Cox took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a television series - drama for his performance in American satirical drama 'Succession'. The award marked the actor's first-ever Golden Globes win. Cox edged out the competition that included Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose).

During his acceptance speech, Cox apologised to his fellow nominees for winning, opened up about the significance of taking home the award decades into his career. The 73-year-old even joked and said, "I mean, I started when I was two. I just never thought this would ever happen to me, so I'm a wee bit shocked."

'Succession' received a total of three nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes. The family saga that stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbas and Natalie Gold, narrates the story of a family engaged in a tussle for power and succession of the global media empire owned them. (ANI)

