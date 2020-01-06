Left Menu
Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor- drama for 'Joker'

The 77th edition of Golden Globes didn't throw a surprise in the Best Actor for a Motion Picture - Drama category, as it was already predicted that Joaquin Phoenix will take home the coveted award for 'Joker.'

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 11:28 IST
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for his performance in 'Joker'. Image Credit: ANI

The 77th edition of Golden Globes didn't throw a surprise in the Best Actor for a Motion Picture - Drama category, as it was already predicted that Joaquin Phoenix will take home the coveted award for 'Joker.' But the competition was indeed a closely-fought one where the 'Joker' actor beat Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

He began his acceptance speech by thanking the Hollywood foreign press for acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. Mentioning his influential nominees, who gave some fascinating performance in their nominated films, he added, "I know people say this but I really do feel honoured to be mentioned with you."

The actor mentioned that while he has reached out to several of the nominees, Bale was one he felt "a little too intimidated by." Extending his thanks to director Todd Phillips, the actor said, "You convinced me to do this movie and you encouraged me to give everything and be sincere. I cannot believe you put up with me."

"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat. But the boat is rocked," Phoenix said before stressing the importance of helping with climate change issues such as wildfires in Australia. "It's really nice that so many people have sent well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that," Phoenix emphasized. (ANI)

