John Legend to guest star in 'This Is Us' season 4
Singer John Legend is set to make a guest appearance in the fourth season of critically-acclaimed family drama "This Is Us" . Legend's surprise appearance was revealed in a promo that aired during the 77th Golden Globes ceremony.
While the preview did not reveal the details of Legend's role in the NBC show, according to Entertainment Tonight, he will star as himself as in the promo he appears in a tailored suit playing a piano. Other celebrities to make a guest appearance on the new season of the show are Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tim Matheson, and Timothy Omundson.
After the promo released a fan asked Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen, on Twitter if she was aware of the singer's appearance on the show, to which she replied, "I had no idea until now and still don't get it? his song or himself?" "This Is Us" season four premieres on NBC on January 14.
