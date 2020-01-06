Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

Will all 20 episodes, Wentworth Season 8 will complete a total of 100 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

Wentworth Season 8 is undeniably one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. Before getting more in details in it, let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark end to the Australian television drama programme.

Here are some notable updates on Wentworth Season 8. The imminent season was said to be consisting of 20 episodes. Will all these (20 episodes), the Australian television drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes. Good news is that production already commenced in Melbourne.

But the vital question is yet to be answered – when fans will be able to watch Wentworth Season 8? If What's On Netflix's previous update is to be believed, the series will return with its eight season for the first time in the middle of 2020. All the previous seasons, since the series' launch in 2013, were premiered during the mid of every year. The series creators previously declared that the series would be aired until 2021. Later, they said that Wentworth would end with Season 9.

According to Media Week, new characters are joining the impressive ensemble of actors in Wentworth Season 8 include Back of the Net actress Kate Box, Janet King actress Zoe Terakes, The Secret Life Of Us actress Jane Hall to name a few. Ann Reynolds who charms her colleagues but treats her prisoners with hard line prejudice.

Apart from these, fans are highly concerned on the returning of The Freak. Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe was seen playing the role of Joan Ferguson aka The Freak between Season 2 and 5 and as a special guest in Season 6 and 7.

The interesting part that will surely amuse you in Season 8 is Zoe Terakes. Zoe will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline.

"I've never seen a cisgender person tell a transgender story 100 per cent believably," Zoe said.

Kate Box is another addition. Kate will be playing the role of a former top dog in the prison. The third addition in the series, Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Ann is said to be quite a strict character with the disciples of the prisoners.

Here's what Fremantle Director of Scripted and Wentworth Executive Producer, Jo Porter said on Season 8's creation, "Some 12 months after we wrapped series 7 it was more than a little bit exciting to see the gates of Wentworth spring open and reveal not only our beloved cast but some new faces join our incredible ensemble of acting talent. We are all so proud of the calibre of actors this production has always been able to attract – and post the first read through it was clear Kate, Jane and Zoe are already comfortable in the skin of their new roles."

Wentworth Season 8 does not have an official premiering date. But it is likely to be aired during the mid of 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

