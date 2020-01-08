The Sims 5 release date, More The Sims 4 expansion packs to come soon

When is The Sims 5 coming? Another year has passed without any mention of this much-awaited game from Electronic Arts and Maxis. There may not be any official announcement from the developers on The Sims 5 game and release date, but this doesn't stop gaming enthusiasts to imaging, discussing and predicting about it.

Experts believe that the release date for The Sims 5 depends on the new content and expansion pack for The Sims 4 and at time they are completed with the new updates. If the new content and expansion pack for The Sims 4 are unveiled soon, there is a possibility that the Electronic Arts and Maxis could announce about The Sims 5 game with a full trailer at the EA Play E3 2020 conference.

Does it mean there are very less chance for The Sims 5 to be released before the completion of 2020? We believe so! Thus, the gamers are adviced to enjoy The Sims 4's upcoming expansion packs.

Whenever, The Sims 5 gets released, it is going to be massive with plenty of amazing new content rolling out. The video game aficionados love to see same themes of content in the fifth installment. The question is how the Electronic Arts and Maxis would innovate the recurring expansion packs to keep post-launch content releases exciting.

If we take an example, the Discover University EP on The Sims 4 features a few elements that were unveiled in The Sims 2 and The Sims 3. "I think it's going to be a very interesting upcoming year full of unexpected turns and twists, and it's going to be a lot of fun," developers Dave Miotke said.

On the other hand, Andrew Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Arts said that the fiscal year 2020 is going to be their biggest year in terms of content. Dave Miotke also hinted a plenty of expansion packs planned for The Sims 4 at the Maxis Monthly stream.

