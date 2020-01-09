Robert Aramayo steps in for Will Poulter in 'Lord of the Rings' series

Actor Robert Aramayo is set to star in Amazon's ambitious "Lord of the Rings" series after Will Poulter exited the show. Poulter stepped down from the project in December 2019 due to scheduling conflicts, reported Variety.

Aramayo, best known for playing young Ned Stark in HBO's epic "Game of Thrones" , has been cast as one of the leads in the forthcoming series. The streamer declined to comment.

JA Bayona ( "Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom" ) will direct the first two episodes of the show which has already received a second season renewal by Amazon. Bayona will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza.

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first 'LOTR' novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring" . The show's core cast, yet to be confirmed by the streamer, includes Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle.

