Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to perform at Grammy Awards

Country singer Blake Shelton has announced that he will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards with partner Gwen Stefani. The 43-year-old musician shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @recordingacademy#GRAMMYs stage with!" Shelton wrote alongside his own photo. At the awards, Shelton is nominated for best country solo performance for the track "God's Country".

Besides the couple, the 2020 ceremony will also see performances by Billie Eilish and Lizzo. The two will be making a debut at the awards gala. Eilish has six nominations this year -- a record of the year, the song of the year and best pop solo performance for the track "Bad Guy" , and album of the year and best pop vocal album for the LP 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'. She is also nominated for the best new artist.

With eight nods, Lizzo has the most number of nominations at the ceremony. She is up for record of the year ( "Truth Hurts" ), album of the year ('Cuz I Love You), song of the year ( "Truth Hurts" ), best new artist, best pop solo performance ( "Truth Hurts" ), best R&B performance ("Exactly How I Feel"), best traditional R&B performance ( "Jerome" ), and best urban contemporary album (Cuz I Love You).

The popular band Aerosmith will also be taking the stage at the ceremony and will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits. Alicia Keys, a recipient of 15 Grammy Awards, is returning as the host for the 2020 ceremony, which will be held on January 26.

