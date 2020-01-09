Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBFC starts implementation of new certificate design

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:29 IST
CBFC starts implementation of new certificate design

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday announced the implementation of its new certificate design in all its nine regional offices across India. According to a press release issued by the PIB, the certificate will have a new and modern look.

"The certificate should be interactive and it should reflect the modern digital world, leveraging the ease that technology has brought in the organisation's work processes," CBFC, Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said in a statement here. He further said that the new design underlines the positive, user-friendly and dynamic approach of the CBFC and its board.

It will provide all the information and basic certification data about the film from cast credits details to synopsis, plot, trailer and promo, the release said. The new certificate and the logo of CBFC was showcased on August 31 last year and was unveiled by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with the then Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

No talks of tie-up with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

Categorically denying any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navniman Sena, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no talk of an alliance with Raj Thackerays MNS. The BJP leader cited v...

UPDATE 1-U.S. has already imposed increased sanctions on Iran -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States has increased sanctions on Iran after a missile strike this week on Iraqi bases housing American military personnel but gave no other details.Its already been done. Weve increas...

Police clearance certificates in Goa to have QR code

In order to eliminate duplication or forgery, the Goa police on Thursday announced that police clearance certificates PCCs issued by them will henceforth have advanced security features, including QR code. Goa police spokesman said that hen...

Won't quit politics without giving jobs to youth, growth opportunities to all: Punjab CM

Amid slogans of Saada naara, Captain dobaraa, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till he ensures jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab. Addressi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020