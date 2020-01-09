CBFC starts implementation of new certificate design

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday announced the implementation of its new certificate design in all its nine regional offices across India. According to a press release issued by the PIB, the certificate will have a new and modern look.

"The certificate should be interactive and it should reflect the modern digital world, leveraging the ease that technology has brought in the organisation's work processes," CBFC, Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said in a statement here. He further said that the new design underlines the positive, user-friendly and dynamic approach of the CBFC and its board.

It will provide all the information and basic certification data about the film from cast credits details to synopsis, plot, trailer and promo, the release said. The new certificate and the logo of CBFC was showcased on August 31 last year and was unveiled by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with the then Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.