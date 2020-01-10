Donald Glover to return with 'Atlanta' in 2021

Actor-musician Donald Glover is set to return to FX with new episodes of his comedy series "Atlanta" in 2021. John Landgraf, chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions, made the announcement during the network's panel at Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California.

According to Variety, he revealed that the next two installments of the Emmy-winning series would not be ready until 2021. He said the third and the fourth season of the series will be launched as the "part 1 and 2" of a new chapter in the show.

The makers are planning to put out the first 10 episodes in January 2021, while the next eight episodes will premiere later in the year. Glover created "Atlanta" and also stars in the show alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield.

The first season of the dramedy premiered in 2016, while the season two came out in March 2018.

