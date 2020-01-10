Jennifer Lopez films with A-Rod for Super Bowl LIV Commercial

American actor and singer Jennifer Lynn Lopez filmed with fiance Alex Rodriguez, for Super Bowl LIV Commerical. On Thursday the singer was seen putting some serious work at the Hard Rock Hotel in ft. Lauderdale, where she was on the set with A-Rod, mega-producer DJ Khaled, rockstar Steven Van Zandt and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

According to TMZ's obtained behind-the-scenes- pictures as well as videos it seemed Jennifer was sporting a tight white outfit from top to bottom, and flanked by a huge filming crew. While Alex, on the other hand, was seen wearing a blue sport coat, and DJ Khaled was decked up in a bright yellow tracksuit.

Kareem was spotted in his classic pilot attire. JLo was seen fleeing from the car in one of the scenes and the crew has been filming as per TMZ for nearly two days.

Lopez has been busy as she is rehearsing for her co-headlining gig with Shakira in the Super Bowl Show in Miami for the season's biggest football game and has high hopes for her performance. Lately, the singer was also vocal about her upcoming show at the Super Bowl. (ANI)

