Werner Herzog to receive ASC's Board of Governors award

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced that it will be felicitating German filmmaker Werner Herzog with the Board of Governors award. The director will be bestowed with the recognition at the 34th Annual ASC Awards, to be held on January 25 at Hollywood & Highland's Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The award is given to a film personality whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema. It is the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer and is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for the visual art form.

"Werner Herzog is truly a unique storyteller, and we are honored to recognise him for his prolific contributions to cinema," ASC President Kees van Oostrum said in a statement posted on the organisation's website. The veteran filmmaker is best known for movies such as "Aguirre, "Wrath of God", "Glocken aus der Tiefe" (Bells From the Deep), "Grizzly Man" , "Cave of Forgotten Dreams" and "Rescue Dawn" , among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.