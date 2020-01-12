'King Richard' finds its young Venus and Serena

"King Richard", a biopic on the father of Venus and Serena Williams, has cast Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton in the roles of the tennis icons. According to Deadline, Sidney, known for "Fences", will play Venus, while the "Godfather of Harlem" actor Singleton will play Serena in the Will Smith-led drama.

"When They See Us" star Aunjanue Ellis will play the matriarch Brandi Williams in the Warner Bros project. Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the film from Zach Baylin's script.

The film will focus on coach Richard Williams overcoming hardship, scepticism, controversy, and his own troubled past to instruct his daughters, starting when they were four years old on the tennis courts of Compton, California - despite having no background in the sport. The Williams sisters have remained dominating figures on the tennis court over the years and have collectively won a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

"King Richard" is slated to be released on November 25.

