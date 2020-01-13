Left Menu
date 2020-01-13

Eddie Murphy recalls acting career as he receives lifetime achievement award

date 2020-01-13

Eddie Murphy recalls acting career as he receives lifetime achievement award

American actor Eddie Murphy who was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night (local time) recalled his nearly forty years of being an actor while accepting the coveted trophy.

Eddie Murphy recalls acting career as he receives lifetime achievement award
Eddie Murphy receives the lifetime achievement award at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Eddie Murphy who was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night (local time) recalled his nearly forty years of being an actor while accepting the coveted trophy. The 58-year-old actor received a standing ovation as he was taking to the stage to receive the award.

Counting his blessings during his acceptance speech, the 'Dolemite Is My Name' star said, "Being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing. And to make a living making people laugh, there's no higher -- you're the luckiest person on Earth to be able to do that." The 'Coming to America' actor has given tireless contributions to the entertainment industry for more than forty years.

Looking back at the variety of roles the actor had played, he continued, "... and I've gotten to do so many different types of things. I've played everything. I've been a cop and a robber and a doctor and a professor. And different ethnicities. I've been animals; I've been a donkey. I even played a spaceship once!" His recent portrayal as Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name' has won him a nomination nod in the 2020 Golden Globes and also has drawn great reviews.

Murphy added, "I had a really great year. This is a great way to top the year off." However, Joaquin Phoenix edged out the best actor trophy from Murphy. Meanwhile, the 2019 Netflix comedy 'Dolemite Is My Name' was named as the best comedy in the award race. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

