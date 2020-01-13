'Tumhari Sulu' director signs three project deal with Abundantia Entertainment

"Tumhari Sulu" director Suresh Triveni is collaborating with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment for a three project deal. Triveni will co-produce and direct his next two feature films with Abundantia and work as a creative director on an original series.

Set to go on floors in 2020 and 2021, the writing for all 3 projects is on in full swing. While one film will be an emotional-thriller, the second will be an evocative and quirky comedy-drama. "After 'Tumhari Sulu', it took me a while to pull myself out of the universe of Sulu which I had been living in for a couple of years. While I was going through this hibernation, I met Vikram Malhotra. We jammed on various subjects and I realised stories that excited me, resonated with Vikram too. I am very excited that Abundantia has decided to partner with my creative vision for these two films and the series, and I look forward to this journey together."

Malhotra said they were happy that Triveni had chosen the company as his "creative think space". "I am delighted that a creator of Suresh's calibre has chosen to make Abundantia his creative think-space and home for his next ventures. I am confident that with his versatility and brilliant storytelling, we will create engaging and impactful content. With this collaboration, we hope to take Abundantia's high quality, novel and engaging story-telling to the next level," Malhotra said in a statement.

