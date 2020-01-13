Left Menu
Actors should be known for their work, not for their social media activity: Ajay Devgn

  • PTI
  Mumbai
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:16 IST
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn says he stays away from social media because as an actor one should be known for their work, not for what they post online. Devgn, who is basking in the success of his latest release "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" , believes social media has washed away the mystery around stardom.

"The stardom era has been washed (away) by social media now and by actors themselves, who constantly keep sharing information about their lives. Earlier, we would imagine how they lived, what they did but now people think they (stars) are just like them. "I am not too much (active) on social media. I believe an actor should be known for their work and not for social media activity. Wherever I go, I get respect and that makes you feel good. I have always done my own thing," the actor told PTI in an interview here.

"Tanhaji..." is Devgn's 100th film and the actor, who began his career in 1991 with "Phool Aur Kante" , considers himself lucky to have stayed relevant for audiences thanks to his varied film choices. "I have been lucky to be doing different kind of roles and they have worked too because so many actors struggle to do different things.

"At that time nobody was doing a film like 'Raincoat'. I just wanted to try out different things, hence I did it. There was no fear whether it will work or not. I am glad my risk paid off. A lot of people advised me against such films but today almost everyone is doing such films and they are working." Of all the 100 films that he has acted in his 29 year-long career, historical films like "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" have touched him the most.

"Something like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' or 'Legend of Bhagat Singh' makes you think that how is it possible that such sacrifices are made by people? We can't even think of (it). They must be different people, what they think and how they function. Country came first for them." "Tanhaji...", also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar, has earned Rs 61.93 crore in its first weekend.

The actor will next be seen in "Maidaan" , "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , "Chanakya" and a film with Luv Ranjan. In "Maidaan" , there won't be any romantic angle, said the actor.

"It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. 'Maidaan' has been very moving and emotional journey for me." Ajay said there is still some time for "Chanakya" to go on floors.

"I will finish work on 'Maidaan' and 'Bhuj' in three to four months. These two films will release in 2020. 'Chanakya' we will start later in the year," he said. About Luv Ranjan's film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay said it will also start shooting by the end of the year.

