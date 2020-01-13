Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' at Box Office; Harvey Weinstein's rape trial and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Sam Mendes' "1917" marched to box office victory, earning a solid $36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release. Universal and DreamWorks' World War I drama also defeated Disney's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker," the final chapter in the sequel trilogy that has ruled box office charts since debuting in late December. The tentpole slid to second place, generating another $15 million for a domestic haul of $478 million.

Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week

Jury selection in the high-profile rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is expected to enter its second week Monday, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide the former movie producer's fate. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. His trial began Jan. 6 and could last up to two months.

Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations

Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards with four nods each, in a new, slimmed-down list of prizes at Britain's top pop music honors. Both will contest the same categories at next month's ceremony: male solo artist, best new artist, song of the year and Mastercard album of the year.

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Senior IPS AP Maheshwari appointed new Director General of CRPF

Senior IPS officer AP Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF. The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Dr AP ...

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

Britains Princes William and Harry on Monday issued their first joint statement since the royal crisis, dismissing as false a media report alleging bullying by the elder brother as one of the reasons behind the bombshell announcement by Har...

Bengal guv convenes all-party meet to discuss pending bills,

Hours after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of legislature parties to discuss issues pertaining to two bills, CPIMs Sujan Chakraborty expressed his inability to attend the m...

Man shot by forest guards in Bengal's Alipurduar, locals

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by forest guards in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Monday, triggering tension in the area. The incident happened in Mantharam area of Kalchini block in the district. Bimal Rava, a resident of Uttar Mend...
