FACTBOX- Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:25 IST
Representative Image

Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be handed out on Feb. 9 at a ceremony in Hollywood. Best Picture

"The Irishman" "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite" "Marriage Story"

"1917" "Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker" "Little Women"

"Ford v Ferrari" Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker" Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"

Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory"

Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes" Best Actress

Renee Zellweger - "Judy" Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"

Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" Best Director

Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman" Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite" Sam Mendes - "1917"

Todd Phillips - "Joker" Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Al Pacino - "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci - "The Irishman" Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes" Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story" Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"

Florence Pugh - "Little Women" Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"

Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"

