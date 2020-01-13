FACTBOX- Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards
Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be handed out on Feb. 9 at a ceremony in Hollywood. Best Picture
"The Irishman" "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"Parasite" "Marriage Story"
"1917" "Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker" "Little Women"
"Ford v Ferrari" Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker" Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"
Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory"
Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes" Best Actress
Renee Zellweger - "Judy" Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"
Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"
Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" Best Director
Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman" Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite" Sam Mendes - "1917"
Todd Phillips - "Joker" Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Al Pacino - "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci - "The Irishman" Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes" Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern - "Marriage Story" Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"
Florence Pugh - "Little Women" Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"
Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"
