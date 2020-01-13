Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Eddie Murphy and De Niro; Banderas lands first nomination

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:32 IST
Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Eddie Murphy and De Niro; Banderas lands first nomination

Hollywood's Oscar voters snubbed big names including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro on Monday, while issuing a surprise first Academy Award nomination to actor Antonio Banderas for Spanish film "Pain and Glory."

Singer and actress Lopez was widely praised for her role as an enterprising pole dancer in "Hustlers" as was Murphy in "Dolemite is My Name," but neither landed among the contenders for acting honors that will be awarded at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9. Both had been nominated for Golden Globe awards. "The big surprise of the day has to be Jennifer Lopez not getting a best supporting actress nomination," said Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman. "There was just so much buzz about it, so much expectation. A lot of people thought she was going to win."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the roughly 8,000-member group that hands out the Oscars, also continued Hollywood's streak of giving a cold shoulder to Robert De Niro's performance in "The Irishman." Two-time Oscar winner De Niro was nominated as a producer of "The Irishman," which will compete for best picture, but not for his acting in the gangster epic. He also failed to land a Golden Globe or Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for the part.

Comic actor Adam Sandler had won acclaim for his dramatic role in crime thriller "Uncut Gems," but voters left him out of the Oscar nominations. Gleiberman called Sandler's performance "extraordinary." "It's an amazing movie, a truly great performance that shows that Adam Sandler really had a kind of greatness in him," Gleiberman said.

Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe for playing a doting granddaughter in "The Farewell," also was left out of the acting nods. Walt Disney Co's blockbuster sequel "Frozen 2" failed to secure a spot in the best animated feature category, which included two lesser-known entries from Netflix Inc - "Klaus" and "I Lost My Body."

The academy attracted renewed criticism for failing to recognize female directors by leaving out "Little Women" filmmaker Greta Gerwig. She was nominated for adapted screenplay but not for best director. Overall, "Little Women" received six nominations including best picture and a surprise nod for supporting actress Florence Pugh as difficult daughter Amy March.

Banderas, the 59-year-old veteran of movies including "The Mask of Zorro" and "Evita," received his first Oscar nomination for playing a film director reflecting on his life choices in "Pain and Glory." The movie was directed by Pedro Almodóvar, who based the film on his own life story.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's Champagne says all Iran visas for Canadian officials have been approved, team will be fully in place in Tehran on Monday

Jan 13 Reuters - CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE SAYS HE HAS CONVENED THURSDAY MEETING IN LONDON OF FOREIGN MINISTERS FROM BRITAIN, SWEDEN, AFGHANISTAN AND UKRAINE TO DISCUSS IRAN CRASH CANADAS CHAMPAGNE SAYS ALL IRANI...

UPDATE 3-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude, and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephon...

Opposition unity important for protests: Amartya Sen

Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry out any protest for a cause. However, he said even in the absence of opposition uni...

Climate change protest at bank "necessary and proportional" - Swiss judge

The imminent danger posed by climate change means activists were not guilty of trespassing when they occupied a Swiss bank and played tennis to demand an end to funding of fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled on Monday.Wearing whites and wig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020