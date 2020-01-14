Sandman gets no love from Academy: Adam Sandler on Oscar snub

Adam Sandler sees a silver-lining in his exclusion from best actor's race at the Oscar as he will not have to wear a suit for the ceremony. The 53-year-old actor was expected to receive his first best actor nod for his turn as a gambling-crazed jeweller in Josh and Benny Safdie's "Uncut Gems".

However, Sandler was edged out by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollyood"), Adam Driver ( "Marriage Story" ), Joaquin Phoenix ( "Joker" ), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory") and Jonathan Pryce ( "The Two Popes" ). Though he is "sad" over being left out, he gave a shout out to veteran actor and his "The Waterboy" co-star Kathy Bates for getting a nomination for best supporting actress for Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell".

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama," the actor tweeted. Sandman is Sandler's nickname. "Uncut Gems" also features Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian.

