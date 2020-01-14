Cynthia Nixon to direct lesbian play 'Last Summer At Bluefish Cove'

Actor-activist Cynthia Nixon is heading to Broadway to direct a 40th-anniversary production of the landmark lesbian stage drama "Last Summer at Bluefish Cove" . The "Sex and The City" alum will helm a version of Jane Chambers' play billed as the first mainstream play of its kind, reported Deadline.

The show will be produced by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Lily Tomlin, Jane Wagner, and Harriet Newman Leve. Casting, venue or timeline are yet to be announced.

Set in 1980 at the lesbian beach haven called Bluefish Cove, the play follows Lil Zalinski and her close-knit group of friends who spend summer at the colony every year. How the arrival of a newcomer and Lil's cancer diagnosis shakes up the group is the story.

"Last Summer at Bluefish Cove" was first held Off-Broadway in 1980 at the Actors' Playhouse, starring Jean Smart as Lil. Playwright Chambers was diagnosed with cancer in 1981 and died in 1983.

