Mark Hamill deletes his Facebook account over political ads

American actor Mark Hamill has deleted his Facebook account and criticised the company's policy on political advertisements. The actor, who played the role of Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars', broke the news of quitting Facebook on his Twitter handle.

Hamill seemed quite disappointed with Mark Zuckerberg who is the founder of Facebook as the actor wrote, "So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my @Facebook account." Although just last week Facebook had announced that it would continue to allow politicians to run advertisements and would not track the facts, reported Fox News.

Facebook's director of product management, Rob Leathern said: "Ultimately, we don't think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies. In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies. We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public." However, the actor doesn't seem to care much about his absence from Facebook as he further mentioned that, "I know this is a big "Who Cares?" for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

