Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s dating-marriage rumors denied, Bin to take legal action

Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred for the South Korean TV series Crash Landing on You. Image Credit: Facebook / Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin, who is known for popular television dramas like Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Garden etc., is set to take legal action against marriage and breakup rumors involving Son Ye-jin. The 38-year-old beautiful South Korean actress is severely known for many TV series like April Snow, My Wife Got Married and films like The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess.

The representatives of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have strongly denied the speculation of netizens that the two renowned South Korean celebrities are dating and planning to get married. Hyun Bin, who was cast in the romantic drama Crash Landing on You last year, has not only denied the rumors of his dating and marriage plan with Son Ye-jin, he is all set to take legal action against those who did spread and fuel rumors.

Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starred for the South Korean TV series Crash Landing on You. Since the premiere of Crash Landing on You on tvN on December 14, 2019, the rumors creators didn't pull their rein in spreading false buzzes with a claim that they were in a relationship.

According to Allkpop, on Tuesday, January 14, Hyun Bin's label Vast Entertainment has announced that they would take legal action on his behalf. "In order to protect the interests of our company actors, we're currently collecting evidence on various false and malicious rumors. We ask for fans to aggressively send in malicious rumors they come across about the actors to the label," Vast Entertainment stated.

Previously, Hyun Bin's co-star in Crash Landing on You, Son Ye-jin's label MS Team Entertainment stated, The rumors of their breaking up or getting married are rising due to tabloid news but it is absolutely not true and doesn't make sense. They are receiving good feedback from their drama, and many people may misunderstand their relationship due to their good performance and acting. They are currently suffering through cold weather to film, and we ask that you give our drama more attention."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Korean pop stars and celebrity news.

