Makers of 'Go Goa Gone 2' reveal its release date

The makers of the 2013 Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das hit action-comedy 'Go Goa Gone' revealed the release date of its sequel on Wednesday.

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:16 IST
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the 2013 Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das hit action-comedy 'Go Goa Gone' revealed the release date of its sequel on Wednesday. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this in a tweet that read, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Producer Dinesh Vijan and Eros International reunite for #GoGoaGone2... Sequel of #GoGoaGone... Will take off where the original ended... Starts Sept 2020... March 2021 release."

The original film had Saif, Kunal and Vir fight a bunch of Zombies in Goa. It was directed by Indian American film directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and produced by Saif Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla. The sequel will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

As the story of 'Go Goa Gone' was open-ended the sequel will kick off from the same place where the original ended. The shooting for the film will start in September 2020 and the movie is likely to hit the theatres by March 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

