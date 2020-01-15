African rapper Sho Madjozi gets honor from BBC as ‘Biggest Artist of 2020’

BBC honours Sho Madjozi as the biggest artist of 2020. The South African rapper, singer and songwriter has started the New Year on a strong note after making one of BBC's hottest music lists in the United Kingdom.

Sho Madjozi has commenced on a high note after receiving nod from BBC as the biggest artist to watch in 2020. The list features other 15 artists from various parts of the globe and she is a part of the list.

Sho Madjozi incorporates the Tsonga culture through her music and public image. On August 15 last year, she was featured on the global music platform Colours, where she performed her song 'John Cena' commonly named and inspired by professional wrestler John Cena. The song severely trended on regions mainly in South Africa as it accumulated over 2 million views, which is considered a favourable success for the music platform.

Sho Madjozi was featured on the international Vogue World 100 list of people to watch in 2019, performed on Colours and even met her favourite wrestler, John Cena. BBC Radio 1Xtra tweeted that the South African superstar Sho Madjozi is bringing the sound of gqom to the masses.

South African superstar @ShoMadjozi is bringing the sound of gqom to the masses. We've had her single #JohnCena on repeat! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqfe3RiRqW — BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) January 13, 2020

