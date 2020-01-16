Lance Reddick to star in Regina King's 'One Night In Miami'

"John Wick" actor Lance Reddick has joined the cast of Oscar-winning actor Regina King's directorial debut "One Night in Miami". The project is a big screen adaptation of Kemp Powers' 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures -- young boxer Cassius Clay, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown hanging out together at a Miami motel.

Powers has also written the screenplay. Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr as Sam Cooke.

Reddick will essay the role of Brother Kareem, who was Malcolm X's bodyguard and confidante. The story, which takes place on the evening of February 25, 1964, revolves around the four men who end up baring their true selves.

"One Night..." will features the music of Cooke, including the hit, "A Change Is Gonna Come".

