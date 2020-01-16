Netflix India lines up four new movies for 2020

Netflix India just announced the forthcoming additions to its film lineup for 2020. In a January 16 Tweet, the online streaming service listed four new movies that would be added to its roster for this year.

The caption of the post read: "20/20 vision. 4 more new films we see coming our way this year.

Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72 AK vs AK directed by @VikramMotwane

An anthology of 4 films produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_ Freedom directed by Dibakar Banerjee."

Netflix India then took to the comment section to announce the cast for each movie. Vikram Motwane's 'AK vs AK' would feature Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi, would be starring in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Freedom' The cast of Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked' would include Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

The anthology produced by Karan Johar and Dharmatic has a cast comprising of Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.