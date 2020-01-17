Christian Bale, David O Russell in talks to team on New Regency movie

Oscar-winner Christian Bale and filmmaker David O Russell might reteam for a new film, being developed at New Regency. According to Deadline, Rusell has written the script for the untitled film and he might direct it if things go as per the plan.

Bale, who previously starred in Russel's "The Fighter" and "American Hustle" , would play the lead role. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Matthew Budman, who served as an executive producer on "American Hustle" , will produce.

In 2010's "The Fighter" , Bale had featured as Dicky Eklund, the brother of Mark Wahlberg's professional boxer Micky Ward. His performance in the movie had earned him his maiden Oscar for the best supporting actor at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Bale most recently starred in James Mangold's "Ford vs Ferrari" , where he portrayed professional racer, Ken Miles, opposite Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby. Russell's last directorial effort was 2015's "Joy", featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

