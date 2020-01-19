'The Wiggles' lead singer collapses on stage after cardiac arrest
Musician Greg Page, the lead singer and founding member of the Australian kid's music group 'The Wiggles', recently collapsed on stage due to a cardiac arrest.
Musician Greg Page, the lead singer and founding member of the Australian kid's music group 'The Wiggles', recently collapsed on stage due to a cardiac arrest. According to CNN, the mishap took place when the group was performing in Sydney at a fundraiser concert for the Australian Bushfires.
The artist was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. Shortly after the incident, the band posted a Tweet updating the fans about Page's condition.
The Tweet read: "We've visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He's so grateful for the messages of love & support from[?] around the world. Greg's main concern was that the show tonight should go on. Let's do it for Greg whilst raising much-needed funds." The caption was also accompanied by a picture of Greg on the hospital bed, smiling and giving thumbs up to the camera. (ANI)
