Taylor Swift attempts to kick Justin Bieber out of her gym

Popstar Justin Bieber was kicked out by Taylor Swift from her gym in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old singer who pays big bucks for a private session at the Dogpound Gym, got Bieber and several others removed out of the vicinity.

Bieber along with his security team was approached and asked to leave, but they refused to shift until he finished the workout, cited the site. Bieber left with his crew only after completing the session and all the while he wasn't aware that Swift was the who requested them to exit the stage. The remaining gym members were also asked to leave after the 'Yummy' singer left.

According to a source to TMZ, Swift had an appointment with a trainer where she specified that she would like to train alone in the facility. And the incident was not personal. However, the 'Love story' singer has made her feelings known about Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun as they both have been engaged in a music business feud over her master recordings for months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

