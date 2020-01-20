FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
FILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
"Parasite"
BEST FILM ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix "Joker"
BEST FILM ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger "Judy"
BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern "Marriage Story"
TELEVISION
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES
BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR
Peter Dinklage "Game of Thrones"
BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston "The Morning Show"
BEST ENSEMBLE TV COMEDY SERIES
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR
Tony Shalhoub "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS
Phoebe Waller-Bridge "Fleabag"
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Michelle Williams "Fosse/Verdon"
BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Sam Rockwell "Fosse/Verdon"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.