FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

FILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"Parasite"

BEST FILM ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker"

BEST FILM ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger "Judy"

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern "Marriage Story"

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown"

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Peter Dinklage "Game of Thrones"

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston "The Morning Show"

BEST ENSEMBLE TV COMEDY SERIES

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Tony Shalhoub "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge "Fleabag"

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Michelle Williams "Fosse/Verdon"

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Sam Rockwell "Fosse/Verdon"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.