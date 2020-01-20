Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The New Mutants' is absolutely an X-Men movie, says Josh Boone

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:31 IST
'The New Mutants' is absolutely an X-Men movie, says Josh Boone
Filmmaker Josh Boone Image Credit: Instagram (@joshboonemovies)

Filmmaker Josh Boone has revealed that his much-awaited film "The New Mutants" is part of the "X-Men" universe. The film, featuring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga and Blu Hunt, is based on the "New Mutants" comic which was the first X-Men spin-off and released in 1982.

"It's absolutely an X-Men movie. There are references and things that happen that are part of the greater whole, but we very much wanted it to tonally and aesthetically stand on its own," Boone told Digital Spy. "It's very grounded and very credible and because we shot it in a real location, it just will never look like a typical comic book movie where there's a lot of green screens and everything sort of looks like there's a painted sheen of CGI across it. We're really going for something, not an indie movie, but a little more rough around the edges like that," he added.

"The New Mutants" is scheduled to be released in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year: Official

Paytm expects 25 mn merchant bases by next year Official Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm expects its merchants base which is pegged at 15 million as of now to reach 25 million by the next fiscal, a senior executive of the...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant inning and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphati...

Pakistani woman activist stopped from leaving country for 'anti-state activities'

A top Pakistani woman lawyer and human rights activist, supporting the minority Hazara community in the country, was stopped from taking a flight to the UK and detained for hours by immigration authorities at the airport here on Monday, ci...

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020