Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast & Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast & Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arriving soon. Vin Diesel recently confirmed that Fast & Furious 9 would get the first trailer in January 2020. A live concert is going to take place in Miami (in Florida) on January 31, 2020.

Is Justin Bieber joining Fast & Furious 9? Rumor was up in the air that the world-famous singer Justin Bieber would be taking over the role of Brian O'Conner, the role played by Paul Walker who died in a car accident in November 2013.

The rumor was actually baseless. Fast & Furious 9 will portray Cody Walker as Brian O'Connor with the CG facial likeness of his brother, Paul Walker. Cody Walker is the brother of Paul Walker made his acting debut in Abandoned Mine in 2013. He stood-in in Furious 7 (released in 2015) for Paul Walker and would be seen in the same role in Fast & Furious 9.

The joining of Cardi B has also been confirmed. After conquering the music charts, Cardi B has entered the Hollywood movies with Fast & Furious 9. According to a video posted by Vin Diesel on October 22, 2019, the rapper-turned-actress was on the set of Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel captioned the video "Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood".

"I'm tired, but I can't wait," Cardi B told Fast & Furious 9's producer, Vin Diesel's followers. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

Even John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett and Ozuna have been cast for the imminent movie in undisclosed roles.

While Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' and Jason Statham be missed, here's the list of all the returning actors in Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Nathalie Emmanuel will be reprising their roles as Dominic Toretto, Letty Ortiz, Tej Parker, Mia Toretto, Roman Pearce, Magdalene Shaw, Cipher and Ramsey. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor Michael Rooker will be seen playing the role of Buddy in the upcoming movie.

You will be happy to know that Fast & Furious 10 has already got a release date. The tenth installment will be premiered on April 1, 2021.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

