I wanted to play Wonder Woman: Jennifer Aniston

  PTI
  • |
  Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-01-2020 10:14 IST
I wanted to play Wonder Woman: Jennifer Aniston
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says she wanted to play Wonder Woman at one point of time but ended up up waiting for "too long". However, the "Friends" alum didn't mention if she ever actively pursued the role.

"I wanted to play Wonder Woman but I waited too long," Aniston said as reported by Variety. The actor, who picked up her first SAG award for best female actor in drama for "The Morning Show" , was speaking to the press backstage post her win.

She is yet to appear in any comic book-based films or TV shows and even recently criticised Marvel films. Actor Gal Gadot mostly recently played Wonder Woman in the 2017 titular film and will reprise her role as the DC superhero in "Wonder Woman 1984" thi year. Other actors that have portrayed live-action versions of Wonder Woman include Cathy Lee Crosby in the 1974 film "Wonder Woman" and Lynda Carter in the massively-popular TV series of the same name.

Asked what she hopes to do in career going ahead, Aniston said she is just getting started. "I have a lot to do. I honestly feel I'm just kind of kicking into a creative stride that I've just discovered... A real love of this in a new way I didn't know that I had before.

"I almost have new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor..." she said. The 50-year-old actor said she wants to star in more comedies after "The Morning Show" which is set in the post #MeToo world.

"I'm ready to have some laughter, that was some heavy stuff," Aniston said.

