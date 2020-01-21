It's mommy's birthday! Bhumi shares picture with mom and sis

Bhumi Pednekar shared her family girl gang's picture on the occasion of her mother's birthday. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram post-midnight on Tuesday and wished her mom a very happy birthday along with showering her love and gratefulness.

Bhumi captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday Mom... We love you to bits. Thank you for being the best ever." Sumitra, Bhumi's mother who turned 62 on Tuesday looked happy, merry and content in the picture while being accompanied by her two daughters (Bhumi and Samiksha).

Sumitra, the wife of late Satish Pednekar (former home and labour minister of Maharashtra), is a social activist who fights for anti-tobacco campaigns after Satish succumbed to tobacco usage at the age of 60 in 2011. (ANI)

