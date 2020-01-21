Left Menu
Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

  • Indore
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:19 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:19 IST
In order to partner and support the distributors in their growth story, Bisleri purchased 200 Ashok Leyland Tempos for the distributors across the country. The tempos were handed over to the distributors at Bisleri's Corporate Office in Mumbai. This is just the first phase of the distribution of tempos and the company plans to distribute more tempos in the coming months.

Bisleri International has embarked on a journey to achieve an ambitious growth target for the next 5 years. The company has ventured into new product categories, has adopted innovative approaches to connect with the consumer, invested in setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and has also invested in building network & infrastructure to cater to the growing demand.

However, the growth story cannot be chronicled without the support of one of the biggest assets of the company - the business partners. The distributors play a vital role in smoothly connecting the manufacturers and consumers.

In such a fiercely competitive category where consistent on-ground availability of the product is of utmost importance, the distributors need to have the necessary infrastructure like the vehicles to reach the market and service the consumers seamlessly. The initiative is an endeavor to provide the distributors with the necessary infrastructure which enables them to run their business efficiently.

Mr. Tyron Doll, Sr. General Manager, Sales - Bisleri International, said, "we consider the distributors as one of the key stakeholders in our business. This initiative is sure to benefit the distributors as they will be able to increase their scale of distribution and service the market efficiently. Also, as we see, today's consumers have a greater number of choices than ever before, and more channels. Therefore, the distributors need to be equipped to take on these challenges which will not only benefit the brand but eventually their growth as well."

